Week 1 Player of the Week: Kaydin Pope

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Kicking off the 2021 high school football season, Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope has been selected as the Player of the Week for Week 1.

Last Friday in Jackson, Pope torched the North Side secondary with 7 catches for 218 yards resulting in four touchdowns, as the Tigers went on to defeat the Indians 33-14. The senior also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball, using his abilities to track down one interception in the contest.

Entering into the 2021 year, Pope was clearly seen as one of the top offensive threats in the local area, which is why his work in the off-season has easily translated to the field on Friday nights.

“Come out here practicing with these guys, getting some reps with my new quarterback and getting used to him, working out trying to get bigger and eating,” said Pope. “I just had a mindset going into that game that I wanted to make a big statement the first game of senior year. I had a lot to live up to.”

Following the win at North Side, Pope and the Tigers now turn their attention to another road game this Friday when they travel a short distance to take on Adamsville in Week 2.