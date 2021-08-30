Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day

GOLEM, Albania (AP) — An Afghan evacuee is now housed in a tourist resort in Albania.

But Ghazaal Habibyar can hardly rest when remembering the difficulties she and her family faced getting onto the plane and leaving her homeland.

She feared the Taliban in power and for the future of her children so she decided to leave.

She pledged to her 6-year-old son that they would come back one day to help Afghanistan rebuild.

She is now worried about her extended family and distraught about the over 180 people killed at the airport an hour before her takeoff.

Albania has sheltered 607 Afghan evacuees since Friday.

You can read more about Habibyar’s story here.

For more on the evacuation in Afghanistan, click here.