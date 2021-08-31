Greenfield Fire Department to host 32nd annual festival

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Fire Department is hosting its 32nd annual Fire Prevention Festival.

The fire department says the festival feature a puppet show, finger-painting, a car show, old and new fire trucks, displays from the Tennessee National Guard and Division of Forestry, concessions from the Star Lodge and Pope’s, a book sale, parade and more.

The festival will be from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Evergreen Street and Greenfield Products Road, and will then move south on the west side of the street.

