Week 2 Player of the Week: Khalik Ganaway

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Player of the Week award from Week 2 of the high school football season is presented to Peabody senior running back Khalik Ganaway.

As the recipient of last year’s Class 2A Mr. Football trophy, Ganaway has picked up right where he left off when it comes to dominating the ground game. This past Friday in Peabody’s thrilling 31-29 victory over Westview, Ganaway recorded 213 rushing yards on 34 carries, all while reaching the end zone twice.

For an athlete like Ganaway, experience has been key to his success, as he only seems to improve every time he steps out on the field.

“Before the snap, I’m looking at the lineman, I’m looking for if they got a nose guard in the zero,” said Ganaway. “After the snap, I’m just kind of reading my fullback and where he’s going. I love to cut inside and then come right back outside, so I thought that was working pretty good so I just kept to it.”

Ganaway will look to continue those tactics to only boost his play moving forward, as he and the rest of the Golden Tide will more than likely take Week 3 off following the cancellation of their previously scheduled region contest with Lake County. That game has now been rescheduled for September 24.