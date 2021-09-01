Week 2 Team of the Week: Riverside Panthers

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — After a strong performance on the road last week, the Riverside Panthers have been named the Team of the Week for Week 2 of the high school football season.

It’s been a great start to the year for the blue and gold, coming off their most recent 17-14 win this past Friday night over Lexington. It’s been said that defense travels, and it certainly did in this particular contest as the Panthers held their opponent to just 137 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers, and completely shut down the Tiger rushing attack.

The effort of the defensive side of the ball has clearly set the tone for this Riverside group at the beginning of 2021, which is why the Panthers take a good amount of pride in their discipline at the line of scrimmage.

“They’re tough to block, they’re very active,” said head coach Johnnie Frost. “They’re big and quick and use their hands well, and they do a good job of disrupting the line of scrimmage which allows for your linebackers to run and make plays.”

“Like coach always says, they make a big emphasis on getting lined up right,” said middle linebacker Amari Thomas. “They say playing hard and going fast is important, but the main thing is lining up right. If you line up right, you’re one step closer to making a play and doing what you can do as a player and as an athlete.”

The Riverside defense will look to continue their physical style of play this Friday night on the road at Hickman County, when they look for their third straight win to start the season.