The 4-H Chicken Shack is offering a new way to reserve your chicken in 2021.

The Chicken Shack says you can now order online. Ordering your ticket online will reserve your meal, but you must pay one it is delivered or at pickup.

The lunches will be served from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.

You are asked to place your order by 2 p.m. the day before you want your lunch.

You can find more details and their menu here.