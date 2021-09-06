Old Country Store installs ‘Little Free Library’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store revealed their Little Free Library Monday in dedication of late Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw.

“Today we’re having a dedication for the Little Free Library here at the Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum, and it’s being dedicated in memory of my dad Clark Shaw,” said Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw.

Clark Shaw was a staple in the Jackson community.

“This has been a project that my dad had worked on with our social media coordinator Briana Klein, and after he had passed it just seemed like a really good place to put something in his memory,” Shaw said.

If you want to use the Little Free Library, it’s very simple. You’re encouraged to donate a book if you want to use it, but all you have to do is open the door, pick out your favorite book, and start your reading.

“It’s just a totally honest system, but if you’re looking for something to help your kids read, there’s always going to be some good selections in there,” Shaw said.

The Little Free Library is located in front of the railroad museum and train store at Casey Jones Village. Shaw says people are encouraged to take advantage of the library.

“Reading is super important, and I think that this will be a way for no families to have an excuse not to have books, so it’s a big way to promote literacy in every part of our community.”

