September 6th: Today in Entertainment History

(AP) — Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 6, 1969, after a concert in Memphis, James Brown announced that he was going to retire from touring the following summer. He did cut back on touring but didn’t retire.

In 1974, the first album on George Harrison’s Dark Horse record label was released. The LP by a band named Splinter was produced by Harrison.

In 1984, country star Ernest Tubb, the “Texas Troubadour,” died of emphysema in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 70.

In 1989, Paula Abdul and Madonna dominated the sixth annual MTV Awards. After the show, MTV apologized to viewers because of a performance by Andrew Dice Clay, who made remarks about overweight women and sex.

In 1990, guitarist Tom Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival died of respiratory failure brought on by tuberculosis, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 48.

Also in 1990, actor Charlie Sheen left a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California, after nearly a month of treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 1997, Elton John recorded “Candle in the Wind 1997″ just hours after performing it at Princess Diana’s funeral.

Today’s Birthdays: