Spirit Halloween returns with new Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn. — Spirit Halloween is now open in the Hub City to prepare you for all your needs this upcoming Spooky Season.

This year, the pop-up store has moved to a new location at 175 Stonebrook Place.

Customers can shop everything from costumes, makeup, decor and party supplies.

Spirit is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or to browse inventory, visit Spirit’s website here.

For more local news, click here.