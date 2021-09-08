Douglas Mercer Peirce

Douglas Mercer Peirce, age 79, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Vera Chauvin Peirce, departed this life Friday afternoon, September 3, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Douglas was born May 20, 1942, the son of the late Haskell Peirce and Roberta “Bobbie” Fredrickson Peirce. He was raised in Saugatuck, Michigan and served his country as a First Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 until his retirement in 1982. He was a longtime resident of the West Tennessee area.

Mr. Peirce is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vera Chauvin Peirce of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Kimberly Peirce Ellis (Jim Ellis); his son, Craig Douglas Peirce (Dana Curbo Peirce); his stepdaughter, Christin Lirette; his sister, Margaret “Peg” Lipe; three grandchildren, Savanna Peirce, Jacob Peirce and Hannah Peirce; and three step-grandchildren, Jasmine Ross, Emma Ross and Caitlin Lirette.

Graveside Services for Mr. Peirce will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

Graveside Services for Mr. Peirce will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.