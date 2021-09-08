Jackson Symphony to launch 61st season over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is getting ready to launch their 61st musical season on Saturday, Sept. 11.

And there is a lot in store.

“We are delighted to kickoff this season with a beautiful concert with our full orchestra at First Baptist Church. We’re also excited to welcome Dashon Burton, a wonderful baritone out of New York City. We will be coming to perform with the Jackson Symphony,” said Executive Director Sherry Freeman.

Freeman says there are eight concerts planned for the season in Jackson, including two of their most popular performances.

“They always enjoy the Starlight Sympathy, which will be taking place on September the 18th, which is our free public concert,” Freeman said. “Of course our Christmas concert is always a big hit for the season as well.”

Freeman says they also make sure to take away something special from the Symphony.

“Resounding is the theme of our season this year,” Freeman said. “It’s a bit of a reemergence or a reawakening, and this is a beautiful concert that does that with powerful music and a great message of just the strength and the resilience of people.”

