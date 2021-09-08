Maria Mercedes Aguilar, age 59, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Father Jonathan Perez officiating.

Mrs. Maria was born on April 3, 1962, in Cheran, Michoacan to the late Everardo Lemus Aguilar and Francisca Garcia Contreras. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables and worked for many years as a plant nursery attendant. Mrs. Maria loved working for Mr. Sonny and Mrs. Denise at GreenWay Nursey in Milan, TN. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mr. Mario Aguilar Sr. of Milan, TN; Her children: Jose Luis Aguilar Lemus, Humberto Aguilar Lemus, Araceli Aguilar Lemus, Mario Francisco Aguilar Lemus. She leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren.