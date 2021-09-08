Week 3 Team of the Week: South Gibson Hornets

MEDINA, Tenn. — The South Gibson Hornets were awarded the Team of the Week honor following their huge win over Milan in Week 3.

After falling behind in the final minute of the contest, the Hornet offense drove right down the field, punching into the end zone in the final seconds of the game to win 44-41. South Gibson now improves to 3-0 to start the 2021 season, picking up a very valuable region win on the road as well.

After losing twice to the Bulldogs last year, members of the Hornet roster explained the key differences that led them to victory, and why it all started before they even took the field on Friday night.

“Being more physical up front and being able to control their D-line and get to the linebackers,” said South Gibson offensive lineman Logan Moseley. “It’s our first time in 4A, no one really knows what we can do, and we’re here to show them.

“I think our coaches did a really good job preparing us, watching film,” said South Gibson running back Ross Crenshaw. “We had a really good practice Thursday leading up to the game. That whole week it probably one of the best practices we had.”

Now tied at the top of the Region 7 4A standings, South Gibson will look to carry their early season momentum into Week 4 when they travel to Memphis this Friday night to take on Kirby High School.