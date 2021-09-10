Jennifer Dawn Valentine Boyd, age 44, resident of Somerville, Tennessee

and wife of Brian Boyd, departed this life Wednesday evening, September

8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi.

Dawn was born May 8, 1977 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Cliff

and Norma Quick Valentine. She graduated from Rossville Academy and

the University of Memphis where she was a member of the Alumni

Association. She was a former resident of Bartlett and had been a resident

of Somerville for the past two years. She was married September 20, 2003

to Brian Christopher Boyd and attended Bellevue Baptist Church in

Cordova where she was involved in the preschool ministry. Dawn was

employed as a ministry representative with Love Worth Finding Ministries.

She enjoyed working with children and caring for her animals including

dogs and chickens. She was happiest when she was with her family.

Mrs. Boyd is survived by her husband, Brian Boyd of Somerville, TN; her

daughter, Brianna Dawn Boyd of Somerville, TN; her parents, Cliff and

Norma Valentine of Rossville, TN; two sisters, Amy Hinton (Chris) of

Collierville, TN and Nicole Valentine of Rossville, TN; and two nephews,

Cody Hinton and Mason Hinton, both of Collierville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Boyd will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, September

14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating

ministers will be Rev. Drew Murphy of Fayette Baptist Church and Rev.

Cary Vaughn. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park

Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Boyd will be from 5 to 8 P.M.

Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Love Worth Finding

Ministries, P.O. Box 38300, Memphis, TN 38183 or Fayette Christian

School, 12465 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.