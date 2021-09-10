Dawn Boyd
Jennifer Dawn Valentine Boyd, age 44, resident of Somerville, Tennessee
and wife of Brian Boyd, departed this life Wednesday evening, September
8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi.
Dawn was born May 8, 1977 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Cliff
and Norma Quick Valentine. She graduated from Rossville Academy and
the University of Memphis where she was a member of the Alumni
Association. She was a former resident of Bartlett and had been a resident
of Somerville for the past two years. She was married September 20, 2003
to Brian Christopher Boyd and attended Bellevue Baptist Church in
Cordova where she was involved in the preschool ministry. Dawn was
employed as a ministry representative with Love Worth Finding Ministries.
She enjoyed working with children and caring for her animals including
dogs and chickens. She was happiest when she was with her family.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her husband, Brian Boyd of Somerville, TN; her
daughter, Brianna Dawn Boyd of Somerville, TN; her parents, Cliff and
Norma Valentine of Rossville, TN; two sisters, Amy Hinton (Chris) of
Collierville, TN and Nicole Valentine of Rossville, TN; and two nephews,
Cody Hinton and Mason Hinton, both of Collierville, TN.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Boyd will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, September
14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating
ministers will be Rev. Drew Murphy of Fayette Baptist Church and Rev.
Cary Vaughn. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park
Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Boyd will be from 5 to 8 P.M.
Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Love Worth Finding
Ministries, P.O. Box 38300, Memphis, TN 38183 or Fayette Christian
School, 12465 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at
www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.