Lane College announces changes to Homecoming events

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College announced on Friday that select in-person Homecoming events will be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The college says cancelled in-person events include the Homecoming Gospel Concert, prayer breakfast, parade, and tailgate extravaganza.

“The parade and tailgate typically attract thousands of alumni and visitors,” said Alumni Affairs Director Braylin Laster. “It is our desire to be prudent with decisions about the health and safety of our alumni, friends, community, and our campus home.”

Lane says that the upcoming homecoming game against Texas College is still on for Oct. 2.

The college says the decision to cancel and move events into a virtual format comes as COVID-19 deaths and cases rise in Tennessee.

“The leadership of the College understands the excitement a Lane College homecoming brings to alumni, friends, and the West Tennessee community,” Laster said. “We are taking actions to preserve the smaller on campus events that alumni enjoy that can be managed with campus protocols. We are working diligently to make sure that the safety of our students and alumni are a priority.”

