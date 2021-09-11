A local church celebrates 50 years with a Multicultural Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. — The St. Mary’s Catholic Church held their first Multicultural Festival.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is celebrating its 50 year Diocesan Anniversary by hosting their first Multicultural Festival.

“Today is a multicultural expression of God’s love for us. This is what I mean by, that we believe that God desires to give us the fullness of his love. He gave us his word, his son and our flesh and blood,” said Bishop David Talley.

This festival is an opportunity for different ethnic groups to share their culture and shared beliefs.

“God uses our culture, our ethnicity, our language to proclaim love, to proclaim the kingdom. So all of the cultures you see here, all these cultures contribute to the goodness of God, manifest in Christ church,” Bishop Talley said.

The festival had food from a variety of ethnicities, like Indian food, Polish, Japanese and Mexican.

“We are here to sell Indian food and we have made some non-vegetable biryani, tandoori chicken, and chana masala, said vendor Sidharth Sorker.

Although this was the first Multicultural Festival St. Mary’s has held, vendors say this is a great way to expose yourself to new cultures.

“I am just really pleased with all the vendors and the food, turn out and the dancers. Just everything so far, it’s been. I’m just glad it’s turning out well,” said vendor Amy Fritz.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church hopes to continue hosting the festival for more years to come.