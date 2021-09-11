Dyer Fire Department honors the 20th anniversary of September 11

DYER, Tenn.– Dyer firefighters bring the community together for a good cause.

The Dyer Fire Department hosted a fire fest to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th.

The event included arts and crafts, corn-hole, and concessions.

Attendees were able to compete in a car show and even a tractor show.

The money raised will go to the toys for tots organization.

Jayson Fernandez with Dyer Fire said this was a great way to honor the 9/11 anniversary while giving back to the community.

“This was a chance to support a cause that we have been doing for many years. We are just hoping to bring some awareness to what we are doing and our effort to make sure children have a great holiday,” said Fernandez.

The festival ended with a live performance from local artist, Buckshot Daisy.