TN Tech’s Golden Eagle Battalion honors those lost 9/11

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee university honors lives lost on 9/11.

According to a news release from Tennessee Tech University, today their ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion gathered along with other members of campus to honor lives lost on September 11, 2001.

1/5 Courtesy of Tennessee Tech Public Relations (TN Tech OCM)

2/5 Courtesy of Tennessee Tech Public Relations (TN Tech OCM)

3/5 Courtesy of Tennessee Tech Public Relations (TN Tech OCM)

4/5 Courtesy of Tennessee Tech Public Relations (TN Tech OCM)

5/5 Courtesy of Tennessee Tech Public Relations (TN Tech OCM)









Twenty years after that terrible day, the university’s group gathered in memory at Tech’s Tucker Stadium for a 9/11 Memorial Stair Run.

The event began at 8:30 a.m. and was held not only in recognition of lives lost, but also to salute all military members, first responders and health care workers.

Group members from Tech’s ROTC’s Golden Eagle Battalion were adorned with 45-pound backpacks to simulate what firefighters who made the climb up the World Trade Center endured that day.

The event is just one of several activities that will be held honoring 9/11 at the university today including their game day.