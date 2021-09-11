VFW Post 6496 hosts 20th Recognition Commemoration for 9/11

JACKSON, Tenn. — Back in West Tennessee, the City of Jackson VFW Post 6496 hosted the 20th Recognition Commemoration in remembrance of September 11, 2001.

Today marks twenty years since one of America’s biggest tragedies.

1/1

The commemoration included keynote speakers like first responders, David and Debra Martin.

The ceremony also included a Bells Honor Ceremony for each major conflict that has happened in the nation.

VFW Post 6496 Commander Thomas Buck says we must never forget that day in American history.

“The live reports. We had first responders who were there, a real detail of what was taking place. It was a good way to remember. May our country never forget,” Buck said.

Commander Buck says it’s important to remember to teach the generations after us.

“If you look at that stone right there, it says to teach. To teach our children and that’s what we need to do, our grandchildren also,” Buck said.

Members of VFW Post 6496 say they will always honor the sacrifice and bravery of those who gave their lives for our nation.