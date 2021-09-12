Colors of the Bicentennial mural unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Colors of the Bicentennial presented their mural Sunday afternoon.

Children in the community and several organizations in Jackson came together to paint a mural for the city’s 200th birthday.

The mural took three days to paint and 86 kids in Jackson participated in finishing the painting.

Each child that participated received a certificate for their involvement and a place in Jackson history.

Participant Courtney Henley says art has always been a passion. And when she heard about the mural, she signed up right away.

“I’ve always been into art since I was little. When I joined the art club, they said they would be doing this mural. I thought, wow, that is a great opportunity,” Henley said.

The mural will be displayed on the back wall of The Ned.