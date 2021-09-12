Hub City walks for heart health

JACKSON, Tenn.— Hub City members lace up their sneakers in honor of heart health.

The 2021 West Tennessee Heart Walk was held this morning.

While there, they also remembered and paid tribute to those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

As you can see, lots of participants wore red shirts, skirts, and more in honor of heart health.

And participants were able to refuel at hydration stations.

Regional Director for West Tennesse Christy Futrell says despite the past year, people are taking care of their health.

“Despite the devastating toll of the pandemic, we still know that heart disease is the number one killer. And today is really a celebration of all that the West Tennessee community has done to fight back against heart disease and stroke,” Futrell said.

Sponsors for the Heart Walk included West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital.

