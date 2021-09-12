Local Town Hosts 9/11 Memorial

BOLIVAR, Tenn—The people of Bolivar gathered at the county courthouse for a 9/11 memorial.

“Today we are commemorating the 9-11 20th anniversary of 9/11 of the terrible terrorist acts on our nation 20 years ago,” said Eddie Kessler.

Twenty years ago America faced one of its biggest tragedies and Americans all over the country are reflecting on that day.

“I remember I was on air at the radio station. It was a surprise. No one can express what they felt at that moment, but we felt like we had lost it in America for a moment,” says Representative Johnny Shaw.

The memorial featured prayers from different pastors and songs dedicated to the lives lost.

“We are the land of the free and we have that opportunity to be blessed but we’re to also bless other people,” said Jimmy Azbiol.

This was a difficult time in history and it brought many Americans together .

“This is a commemorative moment but it’s also a moment for us to remember to come together because we’re in a war right now. We’re in a coronavirus war and really we need to protect ourselves as citizens of this country like we did then,” Shaw says.

Although 9/11 was 20 years ago, the citizens of Bolivar along with the rest of the country, will never forget.