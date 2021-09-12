NAACP Hosts 58th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn—The 58th NAACP Freedom Fund banquet was held today in Madison county.

The banquet welcomed the vice chair for the NAACP national board of directors, Mrs. Karen Boykins-Town and NAACP member and pastor, Dr. Gina Stewart .

The event began with music from the lane college choir and followed by remarks from Mayor Scott Conger and members of the Jackson Madison county NAACP.

The banquet’s goal is to highlight those who have made an impact in their community and raise money for the advancement of political, educational, and social rights for all.