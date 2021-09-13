American Red Cross provides emergency prep checklist

JACKSON, Tenn. — Recent flooding in Middle Tennessee, wildfires out west, and other weather has one organization making sure you are prepared.

The American Red Cross released an emergency supply kit checklist.

The Red Cross says putting together a kit can help once an emergency arises.

The checklist includes items like water and food, but also items you may forget, like a can opener and bug spray.

