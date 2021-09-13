FHU ranked in top 5 for Best Value Schools

HENDERSON, Tenn.–One local university is moving up in the ranks.

Freed-Hardeman University is now ranked in the top 5 of the U.S. News and World Report for Best Value Schools.

The best value ranking considers a school’s academic quality, cost of attendance, and more.

FHU also moved from spot number 36 to 31 in the magazine’s rankings of Regional Universities South.

And it is the only representative of universities supported by members of the Church of Christ to appear in the rankings.