Martin officers recognized for efforts to save child

MARTIN, Tenn. — Officers involved in saving the life of child who was shot in August are being recognized.

The Martin Police Department says that Lt. John Cross, Patrol Officer Aaron Carter, Patrol Officer John Colt Fulcher and Patrol Officer Demarchio Lee were awarded life-saving medals and commendation letters from Chief Don Teal.

The department says that the officers responded to a call on Oakland Street over a child being accidentally shot.

The department says the officers worked as a team, using measures that help the child survive until an AirEvac could arrive.

Martin police say the child is making a full recovery and also thanked the Martin Fire and Rescue for their help as well.

The awards were given during Monday’s city board meeting.