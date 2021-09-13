Top 5 Plays: Week 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 4 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Haywood’s Jakylon Taylor darts through the Lexington defense for a touchdown.

#4: Adamsville’s Carson Plunk delivers a strike down the field to a receiver.

#3: Milan’s Trey Spinks breaks several tackles on his way to a first down.

#2: Peabody’s Sam Driggers finds Demarkus Kee for a Golden Tide touchdown.

#1: Both Union City’s Jacob Arnold and Dresden’s Raymond Johnson make diving interceptions.