15-year-old killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old has been killed in a crash along Highway 69 in Henry County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a THP crash report, the wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Monday.

The crash report says a 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2011 Dodge 150 were traveling along the highway and collided.

THP says two other passengers, as well as the driver of the Camry, were injured.

The report says the no one in the Camry, including the 15-year-old that was killed, was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, according to the crash report.