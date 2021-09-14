UT Martin grad, teacher set to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MARTIN, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee at Martin graduate and West Tennessee educator is set to compete on “Wheel of Fortune.”

UT Martin says Emily Keeton will be on the show during the show’s teacher week on Thursday, Sept. 16.

UT Martin says Keeton is an adjunct instructor at the UT Martin Parsons Center and an eighth grader English teacher and language arts teacher at Decatur County Middle School.

A viewing party is being held at the Parson Center from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. that Thursday, according to UT Martin.

