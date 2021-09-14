West Tennessee Fair makes its return

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local staple is back in the hub city.

The West Tennessee State Fair opened and will be at the fairgrounds until Sunday September 19th.

The State Fair closed its gates last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year it’s celebrating its “River to River: A Bicentennial Journey.”

Volunteers with the fair say they are excited to be back.

“People, seeing people and all of our fair family because we are like one big family,” said Linda Lodes, State Fair Volunteer.

“People enter year after year and they just love it. I can’t imagine not coming to the fair,” said Loy Crane, State Fair Volunteer.

Admission will be 15 dollars per night and it includes an armband for all the rides.