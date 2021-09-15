Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.

Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared together virtually to detail the new alliance, which will be called AUKUS.

The three announced they would quickly turn their attention to developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

