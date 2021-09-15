Health officials optimistic COVID-19 delta cases stabilizing in county

JACKSON, Tenn. — With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, West Tennessee Healthcare officials, and government leaders are talking about the growing problem.

Health officials have seen the highest numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began. However, they are hoping they are seeing indications of the delta variant stabilizing in our area.

“There’s some early evidence we’ve plateaued. They’re not going any higher, but it’s still too early to say that, but we’re optimistic that we might be plateauing,” said Dr. Jackie Taylor, with West Tennessee Healthcare.

West Tennessee Healthcare reports 125 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 28 are on ventilators and 36 are in the ICU.

“At this time, we’re averaging six deaths per day across the system. And sadly, the majority of those are here at the Jackson hospital,” said Tina Prescott, Chief Operating Officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reports there are approximately over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Over 500 people have tested positive just since Friday.

“Start looking locally at our community and Madison County and Jackson, and what we can do for our community and our friends, our family that are losing family to COVID. It’s hitting this community hard. And so, I’m begging and imploring people to consider vaccination,” said Kim Tedford, Regional Director for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Many people have concerns over vaccines causing infertility and miscarriages, but health officials debunked the concerns and warned of the possible consequences of choosing not to get vaccinated.

A 28-week-old COVID-19 positive baby is in the hospital here in Tennessee.

“That baby was born COVID positive because the mom was COVID positive and was passed through utero. And I’m saying all that to say that’s the importance of why your obstetricians are pushing for pregnant women to get vaccinated, to prevent those kinds of things from happening,” Tedford said.

The number of kids testing positive continues to grow, with 1,023 kids in between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old testing positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 13.

However, the Jackson-Madison County School System has seen their numbers of isolated and quarantined students decrease.

“It’s very important that parents send their kids to school with a mask on. Not only does it keep their child in class learning, but it also helps to decrease the spread,” Tedford said.

So far, less than 300 parents have opted their child out of the district wide mandate.

