Sen. Marsha Blackburn discusses vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn has some strong opinions about the moves made by President Joe Biden regarding vaccine mandates.

She says employers should not be able to force vaccinations on employees, and says weekly COVID-19 tests will be a financial burden on many employers.

Due to medical history or religious background, Blackburn says the vaccine could go against the principles of many.

“This is something that, whether or not to get the vaccine, that is an issue for the patient and their doctor, and the doctor knows the medical history and whether or not that individual is a candidate for the vaccine,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also says a “one size fits all” mandate cannot work, and it effects everyone differently.