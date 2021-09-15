Starlight Symphony to show 200 years of Jackson history

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual outdoor symphony show is returning.

The Jackson Symphony is hosting its Starlight Symphony Saturday after having to cancel the show last year due to COVID-19.

Conductor Peter Shannon says this year’s show will be different, with emcee Steve Bowers presenting a 200 years of history of Jackson.

Shannon says the patriotic nature will remain the same with a tribute to the armed forces.

There will also be three guest soloist including Alyssa Altobell, David Trent and Carl Perkins’ son, Stan Perkins.

He says it will be a night you won’t want to miss.

“Starlight Symphony is the biggest outside that Jackson has concert-wise, and maybe one of the biggest outside events of the year in Jackson. It’s really kind of a tailgating atmosphere. Just enjoy family, friends, food and maybe a drink and beautiful music on the lawn of First Presbyterian,” Shannon said.

You can attend the Starlight Symphony on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Saturday at 6:45 p.m., with the orchestra starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the Jackson Symphony’s upcoming performances here.