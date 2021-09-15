Tennessee man sentenced to 51 years in son’s death

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 51 years in prison in the death of his 5-year-old son, who was reported missing in 2018 and hasn’t been found.

News outlets report a judge in Dickson County handed down the sentence Tuesday for Joseph Daniels after nearly three hours of testimony.

Daniels was convicted in June of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and other counts.

Investigators say Daniels admitted to fatally beating Joe Clyde Daniels for urinating on the floor.

He later recanted and blamed the boy’s death on his wife, who is charged with offenses including aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

