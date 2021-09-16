Jackson selected for ‘Love Your Block’ grant program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is getting a new grant.

According to a city news release, Jackson is one of eight cities to be a part of the Love Your Block grant program.

The city says the program will allow it to provide mini-grants to residents and community partners, who will then spruce up the area.

The release says since 2009, over 26,000 community members have worked to create art displays, clean graffiti and trash, and more through the program.

“We are thrilled to receive the Love Your Block grant from Cities of Service,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “We believe that this project will empower our residents to make positive changes in their neighborhood and co-create attractive public spaces.”

The release says each city gets $100,000 over a two year period.

You can read the City of Jackson’s full news release here.

