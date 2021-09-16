Old Country Store offers COVID-19 vaccine incentive to employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store is encouraging its team members to be fully vaccinated and is providing an incentive.

“We’re giving a hundred dollar payroll bonus. It goes on their paycheck. They also get a $25 gift card that they can use here at the store. That covers about a week’s worth of meals, but some people have used it on the gift shop, on Christmas items, on cutting boards, things like that,” said Brooks Shaw, the owner of the Old Country Store.

Shaw says around 50 percent of his team has been fully vaccinated.

“We’ve paid out over $4,000 in bonuses this week, and would like to pay even more for the ones that get fully vaccinated,” Shaw said.

He says this is more than just an incentive.

“It’s as much a thank you to people that were already vaccinated as it was an incentive to get more people vaccinated. Again, all while respecting the individual choice,” Shaw said.

Some team members say the incentive is helpful for those that really need it.

“It definitely helps our team members that live paycheck to paycheck. I mean, an extra hundred dollars on your paycheck is a big deal when the circumstances are that way,” said Marta Pufahl, Dining Room Leader at the Old Country Store.

Shaw is hopeful other businesses can follow his intention.

“I really hope this is an encouragement to other businesses. Again, to not force anybody to do something they don’t want to do. Every person in our company has that choice whether I would get the vaccine or not,” Shaw said.

The Old Country Store is also offering the incentives for new team members that receive the COVID-19 vaccine.