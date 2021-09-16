Residents dunk local Mayor for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local mayor is dunking for a good cause.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris was dunked at the West Tennessee State Fair to help the South Side Baseball team raise funds.

Those who participated would throw a ball at a target and if they hit it, the mayor would be dunked in a small pool.

Baseball players with South Side say it means a lot for the mayor to help their program.

“It means a lot. Taking time out of his day to come out here and help support our baseball team, it means a lot,” said Tyler Smith, Senior Baseball player at South Side High School.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger will be dunked Friday evening at 8 and Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser will be dunked at 9.