Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo to begin Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has been chosen to host the 2021 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo.

A JEA news release says the rodeo will begin Friday with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m., followed by individual and senior events at 2 p.m.

JEA says the rodeo will continue with a invocation at 7 a.m., followed by apprentice and team event.

The release says the event is free to the public and will be held on the west side of Jackson State Community College.

You can learn more about the Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo here.