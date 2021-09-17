Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 5

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

Check out these final scores for Week 5 of Football Friday Night in West Tennessee:

Dyersburg 48
Bolivar Central 0

Camden 0
Westview 41

Ripley 20
Covington 30

Gleason 0
Dresden 41

Southwind 0
Dyer County 55

Union City 14
Gibson County 12

Peabody 42
Greenfield 12

West Carroll 43
Halls 12

Milan 7
Haywood 40

Lake County 42
Humboldt 0

Liberty Magnet 0
Jackson South Side 41

McNairy Central 0
Lexington 41

Perry County 0
McKenzie 63

Crockett County 19
Obion County 20

Scotts Hill TBD
Riverside

Jackson North Side 30
South Gibson 27

MTCS 28
Trinity Christian 11

FACS 6
USJ 55

Huntingdon 54
Houston County 0

Adamsville TBD
East Hickman

Henry County 48
Clarksville Northwest 0

Hardin County 47
Chester County 13

