Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 5
Check out these final scores for Week 5 of Football Friday Night in West Tennessee:
Dyersburg 48
Bolivar Central 0
Camden 0
Westview 41
Ripley 20
Covington 30
Gleason 0
Dresden 41
Southwind 0
Dyer County 55
Union City 14
Gibson County 12
Peabody 42
Greenfield 12
West Carroll 43
Halls 12
Milan 7
Haywood 40
Lake County 42
Humboldt 0
Liberty Magnet 0
Jackson South Side 41
McNairy Central 0
Lexington 41
Perry County 0
McKenzie 63
Crockett County 19
Obion County 20
Scotts Hill TBD
Riverside
Jackson North Side 30
South Gibson 27
MTCS 28
Trinity Christian 11
FACS 6
USJ 55
Huntingdon 54
Houston County 0
Adamsville TBD
East Hickman
Henry County 48
Clarksville Northwest 0
Hardin County 47
Chester County 13