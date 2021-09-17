Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 5

Check out these final scores for Week 5 of Football Friday Night in West Tennessee:

Dyersburg 48

Bolivar Central 0

Camden 0

Westview 41

Ripley 20

Covington 30

Gleason 0

Dresden 41

Southwind 0

Dyer County 55

Union City 14

Gibson County 12

Peabody 42

Greenfield 12

West Carroll 43

Halls 12

Milan 7

Haywood 40

Lake County 42

Humboldt 0

Liberty Magnet 0

Jackson South Side 41

McNairy Central 0

Lexington 41

Perry County 0

McKenzie 63

Crockett County 19

Obion County 20

Scotts Hill TBD

Riverside

Jackson North Side 30

South Gibson 27

MTCS 28

Trinity Christian 11

FACS 6

USJ 55

Huntingdon 54

Houston County 0

Adamsville TBD

East Hickman

Henry County 48

Clarksville Northwest 0

Hardin County 47

Chester County 13