Starlight Symphony returns for 61st year

JACKSON, Tenn–The Starlight Symphony is back for the Jackson community.

“We’re so excited because it’s the starlight symphony, our annual free community outdoor concert. We’re just thrilled to be here tonight. We’re thrilled that people can gather safely and have an opportunity to come together as a community,” says director of the Jackson Symphony, Sherry Freeman.

Guests got to enjoy a music-filled night with songs performed by the Jackson Symphony.

“They’re in for a beautiful concert. This concert tonight is in conjunction with our bicentennial and we’re excited to celebrate 200 years of music in the city of Jackson,”says Freeman.

The symphony has been gifting the ears of listeners for 61 years with no plans of stopping.

“We’re so fortunate to have a symphony here in Jackson. This is their gift to the community, so it’s great to have it back. We missed it last year, it’s good this year to celebrate our bicentennial. I think it’s going to be a phenomenal event this evening,” says Mayor Scott Conger.

The next event for the Jackson Symphony is the family spooktacular and you don’t want to miss it.