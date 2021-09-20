English breaks USJ all-time career goal scoring record in junior season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last week USJ’s Morgan English not only surpassed a total of 150 goals for her high school career, but now holds the all-time school record for the Lady Bruins for career goals scored. She has reached the milestone in just her junior season.

Currently sitting at 152 entering the week, English now etches her name in the history books alongside some of the best to ever put on a USJ uniform, passing the previous goal scoring record set at 149. English came on to the local high school girls soccer scene a few years ago as an 8th grader, quickly establishing herself as an elite player, eventually leading to two All-State selections and last year’s District MVP award.

“It means a lot for sure, the players that have come through and kind of hit those marks over the years are phenomenal players and they’re some of the ones I look up to the most,” said English. “I absolutely love the game, and you just got to do what you love. When I come out here, I absolutely love it, and it drives me to keep getting better.”

English will only look to add to her historic total as the rest of the 2021 season continues. English and the Lady Bruins will be in action Tuesday night 6:00 when they host Henry County.