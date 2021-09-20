Top 5 Plays: Week 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 5 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Lake County’s Jeremy Ceasar finds Malachi Clay for the easy touchdown.

#4: South Gibson’s Brannon Brown breaks several tackles on his way to the end zone.

#3: Union City’s Jackson Chism breaks loose up the middle for a huge gain.

#2: Haywood’s Jaylen Lewis outruns the Milan defense for a touchdown.

#1: USJ’s Steele Haynes breaks free through the FACS defense for a Bruins touchdown.