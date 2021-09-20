US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test.

The White House said Monday the changes will take effect in November. Airlines, business groups and travelers cheered — though they also called the step long overdue.

The new rules replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had been in certain countries in the prior 14 days from entering the U.S.

The changes will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications.

