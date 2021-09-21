6 deaths, 243 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another six Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms those individuals were:

An 82-year-old male who died September 10

A 49-year-old male who died September 12

An 80-year-old female who died September 12

A 57-year-old female who died September 13

A 65-year-old male who died September 15

A 61-year-old male who died September 16

A total of 276 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 243 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 17,315.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 9,682 (55.9%)

38301: 5,623 (32.5%)

38356: 330 (1.9%)

38391: 160 (0.9%)

38366: 355 (2%)

38343: 109 (0.6%)

38313: 380 (2.2%)

38392: 136 (0.8%)

38355: 42 (0.2%)

38362: 226 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 26 (0.2%)

38308: 29 (0.2%)

38378: 10 (0.1%)

38303: 11 (0.1%)

38340: 9 (0.05%)

Unknown: 179 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 4,919 (28.4%)

White: 7,235 (41.8%)

Asian: 64 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 351 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 368 (2.1%)

Unspecified: 4,378 (25.3%)

Gender:

Female: 9,541 (55.1%)

Male: 7,564 (43.7%)

Unknown: 210 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 15,473 (89.3%)

Not recovered: 116 (0.7%)

Better: 325 (1.9%)

Unknown: 1,125 (6.5%)

Deaths: 276 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,254 (7.3%)

11 – 20 years: 2,422 (14%)

21 – 30 years: 2,983 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,545 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 2,370 (13.7%)

51 – 60 years: 2,188 (12.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,730 (10%)

71 – 80 years: 1,006 (5.8%)

80+: 575 (3.3%)

Unknown: 242 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.