Humboldt alderman remembered by friends

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The City of Humboldt has lost one of their own.

Humboldt alderman Don Robert Graves died last Friday from what those close to him say was COVID-19.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes says Graves will be truly missed. Sikes says Graves believed in Humboldt more than anyone he knew.

He says he truly wanted the best for his hometown.

Graves wore several hats in the Humboldt community, such as being apart of the Lions Club and was a member of the Humboldt Utility Board.

His friend and fellow Lion member, Thomas Raines says Graves is not replaceable.

“He is truly going to be missed. It’s going to take a lot of work by more than probably one line to take up the slack that’s going to be left by him not being there,” Raines said.

“We’re going to miss him and his leadership, and his strengths here as an alderman,” Sikes said.

Funeral services for Graves will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel.