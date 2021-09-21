Memphis high school student dies after contracting COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — School officials in Memphis say a student died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 as Tennessee continues to rank among the highest case rates in the nation.

A spokesperson for Frayser Community Schools charter network tells The Commercial Appeal that the student died Sept. 11.

The school is declining to provide any additional details other than the female student attended Martin Luther King College Prep High School and had been out of school since August 16 due to an unrelated issue.

The student’s death come as families and advocacy groups across the state have filed a series of federal lawsuits seeking to overturn Gov. Bill Lee’s order that lets parents opt out of school mask requirements.

You can read more here.

To find a vaccine near you, use this tool.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found in the “COVID-19” tab of the website.