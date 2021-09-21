RuPaul becomes most-awarded person of color in Emmys history

(CNN Newsource) — Television figure RuPaul made Emmy history Sunday night.

He became the most-awarded person of color in the show’s history with 11 wins, a record previously held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

His latest prize was for Best Reality Competition Program for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

RuPaul, who serves as the host and executive producer, has nabbed six wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

While accepting his award, RuPaul thanked those who go on the show and share “their stories of courage.”

