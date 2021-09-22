Carroll County Fair returns, bringing new rides, more

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Fair is back, and is excited to bring fun and games to the community.

“We started the fair last night. We had kind of a wet start, but it’s looking beautiful now. We’ll have beautiful weather for the rest of the week,” said Laura Keaton, President of the Carroll County Fair Association.

Keaton says the fair will run until Sept. 25.

“As always, it’s pay-one-price pay admission. Once you get in, everything except food and games is free. Folks, it’s the best deal anywhere around. You can’t beat it,” Keaton said.

Along with unbeatable prices, the fair is an opportunity for the community to come together. And many are here for just that.

“Just having fun, hanging with everybody and just enjoying yourself,” said Jyviona Hutch, a fair-goer.

There were a couple of new rides at this year’s fair, and fair goers were excited to try them.

“The Scrambler Screamer, that whatever you call it. Yea, that’s the bomb,” said Velma Carter, a fair-goer.

“The Orbiter, or the new one. I don’t know what it’s called because it goes upside down. It’s crazy,” said Leslie Allen, a fair-goer.

The fair also includes monster truck rides, a circus, a petting zoo and more.

In case you missed the fair Wednesday, night you have more opportunities to visit later this week.

Fair hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and admission prices vary.

