Eagle Scout creates bench to honor fallen TBI agent

JACKSON, Tenn. — A young boy memorialized those who have died in the line of duty.

For his platform to become an Eagle Scout, Colin Jones created a bench in memory of fallen Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent, De’Greaun “Dee” Frazier.

The bench will reside at the TBI headquarters to memorialize Frazier for his family and friends.

Jones says he had many options when it came to fulfilling his project, but he chose this one specifically because he says a lot of those who die in the line of service need more recognition than they get.

“My goal is to make sure that his name is lived on at the TBI, as well as making sure that his family understands that people care,” Jones said.

Jones says the project was not easy, but it was worth every obstacle.

